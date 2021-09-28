Fosun International Ltd Increases Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DB. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 104,395 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 501,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 140,882 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 145.2% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,677,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.71. 152,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542,520. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

