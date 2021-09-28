Fosun International Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Trupanion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Trupanion by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $128,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $335,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,800 shares of company stock worth $2,674,865 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $4.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.13. 7,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,823. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $126.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

