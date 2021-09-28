Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Franchise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franchise Group to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franchise Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Franchise Group worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

FRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

