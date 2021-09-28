Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 760.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,983 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,298 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

