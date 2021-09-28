Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Desjardins

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FRHLF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of FRHLF opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $8.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 6.04%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

