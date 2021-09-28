Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading Up 4.4%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s stock price rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.95. Approximately 5,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 697,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

