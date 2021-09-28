FY2022 EPS Estimates for Mitsubishi Electric Co. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:MIELF)

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mitsubishi Electric in a research note issued on Saturday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion.

Mitsubishi Electric stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

