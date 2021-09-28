GAMEE Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.10 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. GAMEE has a market cap of $8.10 million and $522,774.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00065968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00101774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00137250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,389.18 or 1.00079728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.92 or 0.06889143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.85 or 0.00804732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars.

