GCN Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 47.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $53,767.43 and approximately $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 40% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00350274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000690 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000111 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

