General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,823 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 174,010 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 58,675 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,368,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

General Motors stock opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. General Motors has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

