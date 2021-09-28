Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,083.58% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Geron will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Geron by 261.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 87,187 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 532.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 773,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 651,330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Geron by 6,572.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 405,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 17.8% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

