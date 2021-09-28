GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Given Buy Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.25 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GHRS stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. GH Research has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GH Research will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in GH Research in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the second quarter worth $391,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GH Research during the second quarter valued at $997,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in GH Research during the second quarter valued at $1,489,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in GH Research during the second quarter valued at $1,849,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

