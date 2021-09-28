Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) PT Raised to $64.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist Securities from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Glacier Bancorp stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.34. 12,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,104. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average of $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

