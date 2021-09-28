Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) PT Raised to $64.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist Securities from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Truist upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.
Glacier Bancorp stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.34. 12,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,104. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average of $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $67.35.
In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.
