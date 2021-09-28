GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Reduced by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,397 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03. The company has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

