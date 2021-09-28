Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 15,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 98,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

About Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ)

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is based in Marietta, Georgia.

