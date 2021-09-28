Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.7% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

AAPL stock opened at $145.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.68. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

