Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Stock Position Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 357,196 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 84,991 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 169,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,760,000.

BOTZ stock opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.88.

