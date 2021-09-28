Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Gap Up to $12.22

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.22, but opened at $13.55. Gogo shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 54,520 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

