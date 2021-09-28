Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 99.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.7%.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.47. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

