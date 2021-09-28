GoNetwork (GOT) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, GoNetwork has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. One GoNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoNetwork has a market capitalization of $67,094.94 and $47,162.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,775.32 or 0.99938845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00086076 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00049990 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001429 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002407 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

