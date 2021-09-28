Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (OTC:TPRFF) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (OTC:TPRFF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1425 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

OTC:TPRFF opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. Gran Colombia Gold has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $6.61.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Gran Colombia Gold in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold properties in Colombia. Its operations and projects include Segovia, Marmato, and Zancudo. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

