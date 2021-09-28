Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Stake Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $745.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.74%.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $99,234.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,781.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Stephen Alpart purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $50,583.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,562 shares of company stock worth $362,395. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

