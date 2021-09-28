Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 2,616 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.28% of Kforce worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the second quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 26.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 42.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 33.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce stock opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.31 million. Research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $233,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

