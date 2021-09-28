Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 134,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Frontier Communications Parent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $33.34.

FYBR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.