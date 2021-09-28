Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 1,783 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

MTB opened at $151.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.32 and a 200 day moving average of $147.81. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.15 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

