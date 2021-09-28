Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 1,900 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $217.07 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.53 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

