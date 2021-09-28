Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,250 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.39% of OFG Bancorp worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

OFG stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.49.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $134.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

