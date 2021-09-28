Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 759,257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,636 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 3.24.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

ERF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

