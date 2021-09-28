Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55,430 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.13% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 93.38%. The business had revenue of $288.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

