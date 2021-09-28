Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $4.08 Million in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NIO by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,236,000 after buying an additional 2,114,782 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,942,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NIO by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in NIO by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 2.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NIO. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.02.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

