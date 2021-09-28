Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New $3.24 Million Investment in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 38,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMX. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 28,013.9% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,312,000 after buying an additional 1,472,408 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth about $98,769,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,808,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,855,000 after buying an additional 807,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,074,000 after purchasing an additional 585,072 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,383,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,244,000 after purchasing an additional 280,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

NYSE FMX opened at $88.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.97. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.51). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

