Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after buying an additional 304,823 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,639,000 after buying an additional 274,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Novartis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,840,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,772,000 after buying an additional 31,106 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 8.9% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,884,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,924,000 after buying an additional 153,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,208,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NVS stock opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.33.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

