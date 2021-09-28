Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $183.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.09 and its 200-day moving average is $203.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $181.45 and a 12-month high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

