Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 634 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after purchasing an additional 402,360 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,430,000 after purchasing an additional 38,139 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,323,546.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $336.00 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $369.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.66.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

