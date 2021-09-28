Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 875,782 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73,057 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 128.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $59.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $202,246.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

