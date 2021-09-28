Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 2,863 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.38% of Qualys worth $15,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Qualys by 78.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,644 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Qualys by 54.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 308.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $707,379.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,767,952.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 407,049 shares of company stock valued at $46,754,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $116.32 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

