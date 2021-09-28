Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,462 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.24% of Workiva worth $13,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WK. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $2,535,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $2,550,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $3,231,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 753,172 shares of company stock valued at $96,583,663 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK stock opened at $146.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $156.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

