Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $12.96 Million Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,463 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $12,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 16.2% in the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 100,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 33.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $427,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NYSE ALSN opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

