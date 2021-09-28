Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $15.60 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,220 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $15,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 38.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $89.65 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.