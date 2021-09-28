Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 33,316 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lear were worth $14,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lear by 325.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lear during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Lear by 2,337.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA opened at $160.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear Co. has a one year low of $106.48 and a one year high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.30 and a 200 day moving average of $175.32.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lear from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

