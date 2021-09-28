Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of W. P. Carey worth $14,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 311,098 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,131,000 after purchasing an additional 225,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of WPC opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

