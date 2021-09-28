Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.69

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.69 and last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 485719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $78,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 199,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,957.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,037,514 shares of company stock valued at $78,800,283. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

