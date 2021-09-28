Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,414,000 after acquiring an additional 581,291 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 74.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Macy’s by 11.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,209,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,148,000 after acquiring an additional 423,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 16.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,924,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,349,000 after acquiring an additional 412,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,871. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy’s stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.15%.

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

About Macy's

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

