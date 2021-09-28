Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,976 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $104.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $107.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

