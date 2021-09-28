Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPG opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.