Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,437,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 1,755.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,626,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,532,000 after buying an additional 6,269,524 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vertiv by 68.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,377,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 151.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,497,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 30.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,568,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,875 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VRT opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

