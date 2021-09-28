Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avaya were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Avaya during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avaya in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 347.00 and a beta of 1.60. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.18.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

