Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 13,475 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,475 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,083,000 after acquiring an additional 411,544 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,146,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 832,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 144,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 824,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The company had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.