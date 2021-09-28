H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of H2O Innovation in a report released on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst M. Glen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for H2O Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of HEO stock opened at C$2.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$219.67 million and a PE ratio of 58.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. H2O Innovation has a 52-week low of C$1.39 and a 52-week high of C$3.70.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

