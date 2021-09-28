Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 88.9% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 205.7% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 138.38 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

